SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians, and people across the country, are encouraged to limit contact with others and stay at home whenever possible. But too much time alone can have an impact, and it's important to consider mental health along with physical well-being.

San Antonio's streets look much emptier than normal. But all the social distancing meant to keep everyone healthy can also take a toll on how people think and feel.

"Whether someone has a mental illness or not, if you spend a lot of time in isolation, you can start to spend a lot of time in your head, and that can cause anxiety and fear," said Mark Stoeltje, executive director of the San Antonio Clubhouse.

The Clubhouse supports people with mental illness. Their model is built on relationships, so social distancing prevents some challenges.

"We're setting up different e-communication tools, Zoom and Slack and some others, just to help keep people connected," Stoeltje said.

He says there are some things everyone can do to try and keep calm over the next few weeks.

"Taking time to unplug, meditation and mindfulness, breathing, journaling," Stoeltje said. "If it's possible, reach out to family and friends, even if it's by phone or text, try to find a way to stay connected."

Thinking of others can also help.

"My father is in a senior living home and there's nobody allowed in and out. My sister went to drop things off for him and left them out, so the only people there for him were in that nursing home, so I spend more time talking to him on the phone, just trying to stay connected that way," Stoeltje said.

Follow expert health advice, be informed but take breaks from current updates and focus on the current moment.

"What's gonna happen three or six months now, I don't have a lot of control over, but I have control of what's happening to me in the moment so I can be present in the moment and try to do the next right thing," Stoeltje said.

Mental health helplines are still in effect.

To find help, visit:

Mental Health's website.

NAMI guidance on coping with coronavirus

Mindfulness exercises