'This variant is grabbing kids' | Doctors say COVID-19 is causing more serious illness in young, otherwise healthy children

SAN ANTONIO — Younger children infected with the coronavirus are now landing in Bexar County hospitals. One of the youngest in intensive care is just four-years-old. According to officials, an 11-month-old is also in the hospital for COVID-19.

Dr. Charles Hankins is the Chief Medical Officer with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System

"This variant is grabbing kids," he said.

He said the Delta variant is infecting kids differently than previous variants of COVID-19.

"It has become more of a pediatric disease," he said. "The number of pediatric beds filled across the country today with COVID patients exceeds the other surges at their peaks."

Dr. Hankins said earlier in the pandemic, hospitals were admitting older kids in their teens with COVID and other health conditions.

"This time we have younger children," the doctor said. "We have a four-year-old patient for example on a ventilator. We have not seen that with COVID up to this point."

"We are also seeing kids with less co-existing conditions as their underlying," he said.

The pediatrician said a perfect storm is brewing right now because of three things.

"So, you've got RSV unseasonably hitting early," he said. You got a COVID spike with variant that is grabbing kids. And you got school starting school at the same time."

The doctor said two best steps before school starts are masks and vaccinations.

"If we can decease it in the community, we can decrease the seven-year-old's chance of getting exposed to it," he said.