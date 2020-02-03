HOUSTON — Editor's note: The video above is a fact-check of claims making their rounds on the internet.

It's difficult to keep up with what's going on with the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.

That's where this interactive map provided by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering comes in handy -- really handy.

If you're using the mobile app to see the map, you can click on the circular arrows button to enlarge that section. You are also able to click on the individual red circles to see the cases in that country.

The map shows confirmed coronavirus cases as well as how many people have tested positive, died, recovered and how many existing cases remain.

Map is best viewed on desktop. Tap/click for bigger view from Johns Hopkins University.

It's a big help for people who are struggling to keep up with all of the information that has been floating around the internet.

In Houston, there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, although one Rice University employee will be tested after traveling overseas and had contact with a possible COVID-19 positive case.

The university said the staff member has not had direct contact with the undergraduate population and the employee's overseas travel destination was not on the CDC's restricted list.

As of Sunday evening, two people had died from the virus in Washington state and two others tested 'presumptively positive' for the novel coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area of Florida.

The Florida Department of Health said one of the patients didn't have a history of traveling to restricted countries but the second person who tested positive had traveled to Italy.

According to the map, there is one confirmed coronavirus case in Arizona, 15 in California, one in Oregon, 16 in Washington, one in Wisconsin, one in Texas, three in Illinois, two in Florida, one in New York, one in Rhode Island and one in Massachusettes.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Released San Antonio patient tests positive for coronavirus, CDC says

RELATED: 2 dead from coronavirus in Washington state, first US deaths

RELATED: Two people test 'presumptively positive' for novel coronavirus in Tampa Bay area

RELATED: Rice University employee to be tested for coronavirus