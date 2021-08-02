'Things are tight' | Rise in COVID-19 cases and nursing shortage affecting hospital bed availability, organization says

Agency staff say the situation is changing so rapidly that it is difficult to say exactly how much availability there is.

SAN ANTONIO — A local organization that oversees trauma and emergency care over a huge area of South Texas says a nursing shortage and increase in COVID-19 cases are contributing to fewer staffed hospital beds in San Antonio.

Eric Epley, Executive Director of the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC) said Monday that "things are tight" in response to questions about staffed hospital bed availability.

This comes after Judge Barbara Canales of Nueces County claimed there were no available staffed hospital beds in San Antonio in statement urging nurses to return to work.

Elpey says the situation is changing so rapidly that it is difficult to say exactly how much availability there is.

"It changes hour by hour and minute by minute, so at any given time, you could have a snapshot and say, 'There are no beds at Christus, there are not beds at Baptist' or whatever, but that is not necessarily true," Epley said.

Epley said both the recent sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in San Antonio and a nursing shortage are factors. He said there are many reasons for the nursing shortage.

"We have some people that are weary in this third surge and some of them are retired early," Epley said."Some left their hospital job and went to work for an agency, a contracting nurse, and they haven't come back from those roles yet. And it's also the end of the summer, right? So there are going to some people who have vacation and other time off."

Epley said the Trauma Service Area P (the area served by STRAC) as of July 31 was at 10.65% of COVID patients in the hospital. The agency maintains the regional trauma and emergency healthcare system for 22 counties, including urban, suburban, rural and frontier areas.

Read the statement from Judge Barbara Canales from Nueces County in full below:

We have an urgent situation in the Coastal Bend.

Because of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, we are now in another surge of infections. And our capacity to handle these infections is limited by a shortage of nurses.

Here’s how bad it is:

Every staffed hospital bed is full. All area hospitals are on divert, which means they cannot accept patients. This includes Corpus Christi, Victoria, Kingsville, Beeville, and San Antonio.

There are beds available but no nursing staff for them.

I have reached out to state officials at Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Department of State Health Services and will be making an official request for assistance as soon as possible.