Going shopping? Here's when you will need to wear a mask in these stores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn —
Here are some of the major retail chains that require face masks (with the effective start date):
Wednesday, March 11:
- Trader Joe's
Monday, May 4:
- Costco
Wednesday, July 15:
- Best Buy
- Starbucks
Monday, July 20:
- CVS
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Sam’s Club
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
- PetSmart
- Petco
Tuesday, July 21:
- Ingles
- Publix
Wednesday, July 22:
- Home Depot
- Kroger
Monday, July 27:
- Aldi
Saturday, August 1:
- Banana Republic
- Gap
- Old Navy
- Target
Stores said they will be enforcing face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect customers. For most stores, young children and people with medical conditions that would prevent them from wearing masks are exempt from the new rules. Those who can't wear masks are encouraged to use delivery or curbside pickup when possible.
Public Health doctors applaud the changes.
“I think these are really smart business decisions. On a number of levels, to me, they tell the community, and particularly their customers, that they care,” said Dr. Marissa Levine, a public health physician with USF Health.
Dr. Levine is encouraged to see businesses making the decision to employees and customers with masks.
“We know that being indoors is more risky than being outdoors," said Dr. Levine. "So if the businesses pass those policies, they're certainly helping. They're helping diminish the risk in a generally riskier place.”