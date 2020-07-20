x
coronavirus

Going shopping? Here's when you will need to wear a mask in these stores

Kroger, Ingles, Food City, Walmart, Target and more will be requiring customers to wear masks when shopping in its stores.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn —

Here are some of the major retail chains that require face masks (with the effective start date):

Wednesday, March 11:

  • Trader Joe's

Monday, May 4:

  • Costco

Wednesday, July 15:

  • Best Buy
  • Starbucks

Monday, July 20:

Tuesday, July 21:

Wednesday, July 22:

Thursday, July 23

Monday, July 27:

  • Aldi

Saturday, August 1:

  • Banana Republic
  • Gap
  • Old Navy
  • Target

Stores said they will be enforcing face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect customers. For most stores, young children and people with medical conditions that would prevent them from wearing masks are exempt from the new rules. Those who can't wear masks are encouraged to use delivery or curbside pickup when possible.

Public Health doctors applaud the changes. 

“I think these are really smart business decisions. On a number of levels, to me, they tell the community, and particularly their customers, that they care,” said Dr. Marissa Levine, a public health physician with USF Health.

Dr. Levine is encouraged to see businesses making the decision to employees and customers with masks.

“We know that being indoors is more risky than being outdoors," said Dr. Levine. "So if the businesses pass those policies, they're certainly helping. They're helping diminish the risk in a generally riskier place.”

