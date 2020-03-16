SAN ANTONIO — Effective Monday, two malls are shortening hours to help prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.

The Shops at La Cantera and North Star Mall will open at noon and close at 7 p.m. between Monday and Saturday. They will close at 6 p.m. on Sundays.

"We recognize that, in light of concerns surrounding the coronavirus, retailers and merchants may implement their own corporate policies regarding modified hours or temporary store closures," the websites say.

The malls say they are taking these steps while in operation:

The CDC guidelines on workplace cleanliness include an increased frequency of cleaning highly touchable areas throughout a property. We are disinfecting high traffic areas within the center and parking garages.

As an extra precaution, we are working with our housekeeping vendors to increase the frequency and intensity of cleaning touchable surfaces using a strong disinfectant known to eradicate viruses.

Hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the center and will be replenished or replaced as needed.

We continue to monitor the situation and the government’s response. If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the shopping center, we will alert the community and work with local, state and federal health officials to ensure an appropriate plan is in place to help diminish the spread of the virus.

North Star Mall:

The Shops at La Cantera:

