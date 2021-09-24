These San Antonio locations will administer the booster shot to those who are eligible

Health officials have said recipients should wait until six months after their second shot to get the booster.

SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. moved a step closer this week to offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus as the Food and Drug Administration signed off on the targeted use of the extra shots.

Those who are 65 and older, as well as those with underlying health conditions ages 18 and older, qualify for the Pfizer vaccine booster.

University Health began administering booster shots at Wonderland of the Americas Friday. They will be doing so until 6 p.m. KENS 5 will update this article as soon as next week's hours become available.

The City of San Antonio will also offer boosters for qualifying groups beginning on Wednesday at the Alamodome.

Health officials have said recipients should wait until six months after their second shot to get the booster.

As of Thursday, 88.7% of eligible San Antonians have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 73.4% are fully vaccinated.