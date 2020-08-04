SAN ANTONIO — Turn on a TV three months ago and talk of the coronavirus was focused on one place, China. That's where former KENS 5 border reporter Oscar Margain has lived in the midst of this pandemic.

"It's been tough to try and deal with all of this for so many weeks," he said via Skype on Wendesday.

KENS 5 first caught up with Oscar back in January when the coronavirus was only overseas.

"I don't think anything really prepared you for something like this," he said back then.

But as the virus continues to spread throughout the world, back in China, what was once a ghost town is alive again.

Lockdowns throughout China have been lifted but guidelines are still in place. Officials are still requiring temperature checks and sign-ins for many businesses in which customers like Oscar need to share vital information to get inside.

"My passport number and my temperature, which is 36," he said as he walked us through the process of entering a restaurant over Skype.

But it doesn’t' stop there. In certain establishments, you can only sit three people per table to provide extra space between everyone.

"That's basically how they've allowed people to come back into restaurants and public places," he said.

Oscar stated these measures are in place indefinitely and it may be something Americans should prepare for as we think about life after this pandemic.

"As long as its happenings somewhere I don't think China is going to let their guard down and I imagine other countries are going to do the same," he added.

But his best piece of advice for those struggling with social distancing is, sit tight. Distance yourself now so you can socialize later.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel," he reassured.

