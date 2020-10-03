SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is taking additional steps to protect blood donors for the possible further spread of coronavirus.

STBTC is asking all donors to disclose any travel to countries where coronavirus has been widespread. Maps based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been posted in donor rooms, on bloodmobiles and at community and business-based blood drives.

STBTC is asking healthy, eligible individuals to donate blood, and encouraging all organizations with scheduled blood drives to keep their appointment.

"There is a constant demand for blood transfusions for cancer and surgery patients, people involved in accidents and mothers going through childbirth," STBTC says.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration reports that there have been no cases of suspected transfusion-transmitted coronavirus to date.

“If a COVID-19 outbreak would occur in South Texas, there could be fewer donors eligible to give blood. Having blood already on the shelves would be essential to saving the lives of patients in need," said Elizabeth Waltman, Chief Operating Officer of STBTC.

STBTC also has safety measures in place at all donor rooms and blood drives to help prevent the spread of viruses, including:

Additional hand sanitizer stations have been installed at all locations.

Donor beds are sanitized before and after donation, along with equipment and surfaces.

New donation kits (tubing, needles, etc.) are always used for each donor.

Staff members have been instructed to remain home if they are ill, until 24 hours after a fever has resolved.

Staff members have been instructed to avoid travel to locations where there are known outbreaks of COVID-19, and to self-quarantine if they have visited a country the CDC has identified a site of a significant outbreak.

