There are various options for coronavirus testing in San Antonio

Metro Health says to call your doctor first.

SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus testing sites run by the City of San Antonio are no longer testing asymptomatic people.

The change comes as hospitalizations continue to rise in the San Antonio area and city health officials want to reserve the tests for people who are clearly sick. What this means there are only few places run by the city where you can go to get tested for free, and only if you are showing symptoms.

If you are asymptomatic and want a test, you'll have contact your healthcare provider to get one that way.

Kathy Shields, Metro Health's Public Health Administrator told us, "I would encourage people first if they are concerned and they feel like they need a test they should reach out to their doctor first."

That is what Metro Health recommends for those with symptoms. If you are asymptomatic experts say you should wait eight days before going to get a test. It takes a while for the virus that causes COVID-19 to replicate enough that you can detect it with a test, so the eight day wait ensures that the virus would be detectable if present.

There are three free testing sites in San Antonio which are overseen by the San Antonio Fire Department, the Freeman Coliseum, Kazen Middle School as well as the Cuellar Community Center. You do need to make an appointment for Freeman, but the other two are walk-up sites.

To use these sites you need to have symptoms. Shields said, "We have decided to make this change because we felt over the last couple of weeks there were many people who came to our free testing sites that had symptoms that potentially or were turned away because we did not have enough tests available."

To find out where other locations are to get tested, go to the City's COVID-19 information page. You will find a map of urgent care centers and drive-through testing sites in Bexar County. Red dots are free testing sites, blue dots could charge, depending on the type of insurance you have. You can find that map here.