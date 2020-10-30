Why experts say young people are vital to COVID-19 vaccine trials

All age groups need to be protected from the virus.

SAN ANTONIO — We are still months away from a coronavirus vaccine, and clinical trials are underway across the country. Four of those trials are happening here in San Antonio, and children are just as important to them as adults are.

Diseases like the coronavirus affect people differently, and they affect people of different ages differently. That's why researchers say it's important to get younger people involved in vaccine trials to try to get control of this raging coronavirus— one that is increasingly affecting young people.

"One of the main reasons is that multiple friends of mine were affected by corona, so I thought I would try to help so I decided to take it," said 16-year-old Daniel Dunn, who started taking part in a coronavirus vaccine trial earlier this week.

His mother, Holly, is also involved and says she couldn't be more proud.

"I think it's great that he took an interest and that he's willing to be available for that. I think it's an important thing to do," she said.

"Usually, as a teenager, you are concerned about what's going to happen tomorrow and maybe even, at the latest, the end of the week. Whereas these kind of things do you have repercussions on your life," said Dr. Douglas Denham, Clinical Trials of Texas.

He says more adolescents like Daniel need to be involved in these life-saving trials.

"The fact that they are willing to participate in a study to help find a vaccine that will work in adolescents and children as well as adults is great," Denham said.

How do the Dunns feel knowing they could be helping to save lives?

"It was a weird feeling at first," Daniel said. "But I felt proud."

"It's good to know that we can be part of producing a safe and effective product that will help reduce the spread of COVID and keep people healthy," Holly added.