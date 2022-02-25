The CDC could be changing its guidance on mask wearing

This comes as we’re seeing a drop in cases and hospitalizations across the country.

SAN ANTONIO — The Centers for Disease Control is preparing to change its guidance on mask wearing on Friday; they’re expected to loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines.

This comes as we’re seeing a drop in cases and hospitalizations across the country. The CDC is expected to release guidance that Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in public settings. This is because the CDC plans to announce changes to the way they look at data on coronavirus.

Right now, masks are recommended for folks living in areas with high transmission, which is 95% of the country.

But, the CDC plans to change that approach.

They’re still going to look at cases, but they’re going to take hospitalizations and hospital capacity into consideration. Under these new guidelines, majority of Americans won’t be living in places where masks will be recommended.

Here in Bexar County, we’re looking at a record low for COVID-19 hospitalizations since January. There were 423 people in the hospital, which is down 66% over the last month, and it's the 17th day of declining hospitalizations.

Vaccinations are also up;1.4 million people in Bexar County are fully vaccinated. 228 new cases were reported on Thursday.

White House Secretary Jen Psaki addressed the Administration's change in strategy on Thursday.

"We're making strong progress on moving toward a time when COVID is no longer crisis. The COVID team has been spending a lot of time and energy, including with the president, working with experts, inside and outside government, local public health officials and governors.”

At this time, it’s not clear how the new guidance will affect masks being required on public transportation.