SAN ANTONIO — The Big Give Emergency Relief fund reached an important milestone this week. The fund has raised more than $500,000 through donations.

Back in March, the Nonprofit Council directing it's annual "Big Give SA" effort into an emergency relief fund for nonprofit groups in 15 south Texas counties due to coronavirus.

The effort helps than 500 area nonprofits currently experiencing strains on their services and operations because of the pandemic.

The Nonprofit Council is using the website for the Big Give for this effort and renaming it the "Big Give Emergency Relief". The Big Give was originally scheduled for September 10,2020.

Each organization being helped by the fund has it's own page and donors can choose where their donation goes. The money will be deposited directly to that group and will be available to them within five to seven days.

You can donate by visiting this page.