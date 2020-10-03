SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University is monitoring ten people who are in self-quarantine at their homes and are not on campus, said Chief Medical Officer Emilio Carranco.

The cases are said to be connected to international travel. Although these cases have not been confirmed to be the coronavirus, each person will be closely monitored.

Classes will continue as usual and the university said there is no reason for alarm.

Their full statement is as follows:

"In response to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) internationally, Texas State University implemented a policy requiring persons traveling to a country with a CDC Level 2 or 3 Travel Warning to self-isolate at home for 14 days prior to returning to our campuses.

Out of an abundance of caution, Texas State University is monitoring 10 people who are self-isolating at home and are not on campus. The cases are connected to international travel.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the individuals self-isolating and there no reason for alarm. The university is committed to protecting the health of our Texas State community and will continue to closely monitor the evolving coronavirus situation. University business and classes will continue as usual."

RELATED: Pearl Jam postpones North American tour over coronavirus

RELATED: Here are the latest coronavirus travel waivers from airlines, Amtrak and Greyhound

RELATED: A lot of people stand to lose if Olympics are canceled by coronavirus

RELATED: Restaurant owner wants state-wide paid sick leave policy, especially for anyone with coronavirus

RELATED: 'If you've been exposed, you must self-quarantine'| DC Mayor shares update on coronavirus

RELATED: Fiesta San Antonio Commission says Fiesta is still on amid coronavirus concerns