SAN ANTONIO — Texas State University announced it will extend spring break for one week over concerns about the coronavirus.

The campus will start preparing for a period of remote classes after that.

The university joins a growing list of campuses taking extra precautions to keep their students, faculty and staff safe.

Some of the universities extending spring break in the San Antonio area include UTSA, the Alamo Colleges, Trinity University and St. Mary's University.

The university released the following statement and timeline for remote classes:

"It is important to note there are currently no cases of COVID-19 reported on our San Marcos or Round Rock campuses, or in Hays or Williamson counties.

This is a rapidly-changing situation. Please continue to monitor your Texas State official email and the university website regularly for updates related to COVID-19.

Our top priority is the safety and health of our students, faculty, and staff. Texas State is taking the following actions to help protect our university community from the spread of COVID-19.

Texas State is extending spring break for students through the week of March 27. No classes will be offered on the San Marcos or Round Rock Campuses March 16 through March 27.

Beginning March 30 through April 12, organized lecture, seminar, and laboratory courses will be conducted remotely. Course delivery methods will be appropriate for the individual course requirements and may be provided online, through Zoom conferencing, conference calls, email, or in chat rooms. Exceptions for individual instruction will be communicated by the instructor. Faculty members are encouraged to be flexible in meeting student needs. Faculty will notify students by March 25 with information on how the course will be taught. Students, faculty, and staff should review the Office of Distance and Extended Learning’s (ODEL) Teaching Continuity Guide web site, and the Information Technology Assistance Center’s (ITAC) Teaching, Learning, and Working Remotely at TXST website.

Texas State campuses and all offices will remain open during and following the spring break extension. Faculty and staff who are on leave during spring break March 16 – 20, will return to work March 23 to continue preparing for remote instruction and the continuity of courses and business operations.

Campuses will remain open from March 16 to April 12. Residence halls and dining services will be available for students on campus. Students who do return to campus after spring break will be asked to follow the social distancing and prevention practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Students who work on campus should consult with their supervisors for guidance on work schedules.

On April 13, remote course delivery will end and face-to-face instruction will resume unless the instructor provides other direction. Remote course delivery may extend beyond April 12 if deemed necessary for community safety. The final exam schedule will follow the published calendar, unless otherwise notified.

All indoor university-affiliated events with an expected attendance of more than 200 people will be cancelled from now until April 12. Detailed information will be shared regarding event cancellations by email.

International and Domestic Travel: All university-funded international travel is cancelled until further notice. Per university policy, any personal travel internationally to countries with a CDC Travel Warning Level 2 or 3 will be required to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to campus. The university strongly encourages everyone to evaluate personal travel and avoid areas in the United States with active community COVID-19 transmission. Those traveling to an affected area in the U.S. are required to call the Student Health Center at 512.245.2161 before returning to campus, and may be asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

We understand that the situation can be stressful, but by working together and remaining calm, we can help slow the spread of the virus and its possible impact on our community. Please monitor your university email, as we will share additional updates as needed."

