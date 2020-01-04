TEXAS, USA — The Texas State Teachers Association posted a letter to social media Wednesday demanding that Texas schools stay closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

The letter below was posted to Facebook Wednesday morning:

The group says in the letter that seven other states, including Texas neighbors New Mexico and Oklahoma, have cancelled school through the end of the year.

“Disease experts expect this pandemic to get worse, maybe much worse, in Texas before we see any relief, and the governor must take these steps now to protect millions of school children and the adults dedicated to serving and caring for them. A comprehensive, statewide school closure order is necessary because the outbreak is expanding across the state, and we don’t know which counties it will strike next. Leaving this decision to individual districts creates unnecessary confusion and stress across Texas,” TSTA President Noel Candelaria said.

