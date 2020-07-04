SAN ANTONIO —

In an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Greg Abbott has asked for all state parks and historic sites to shut down this afternoon.

The change will take effect beginning at 5 p.m. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and the Texas Historical Commission (THC) will close all state parks and historic sites.

In a news release to KENS 5, the governor said:

"Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Governor Abbott said. "The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people."

They will reopen at the direction of the Governor.

"I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together."

In San Antonio, the Alamo shut down on March 16 until further notice.

Also, the outdoor spaces of the San Antonio Missions (which are part of the National Park Service) remain open. Click here to see the map of trails connecting them.