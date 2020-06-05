Texas State Parks resume overnight camping with limited-capacity restrictions in place

Overnight camping can resume on May 18 with social distancing standards still in place.

AUSTIN, Texas — Beginning May 18, Texas State Parks will begin allowing limited overnight camping after temporarily ceasing due to the coronavirus.

The gradual reopening of overnight reservations will be limited at all State Parks to varying degrees depending on individual park occupancy and safe practices. Some existing reservations will be honored but, to prevent overcrowding, no new reservations can be made for now.

“After careful consideration, we are taking this additional step towards returning to normal operations in our parks by resuming some overnight camping at Texas State Parks,” said Carter Smith, executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “As overnight campers are welcomed back to their favorite natural spaces, our team will continue maintaining the cleanliness of frequently used facilities such as campsites, cabins and restrooms to ensure that visitors, volunteers and staff can continue to enjoy Texas State Parks safely.”

Park guests are advised to adhere to local, state and federal travel restrictions and other guidance for safety and social distancing before traveling. All visitors are also required to pre-purchase and print day-use and overnight camping permits through the Texas State Parks Reservation System before arriving at the park. These reservations can be made online or by phone at 512-389-8900.

Social distancing and public health recommendations remain in place at parks, including the recommendation to wear face coverings and bringing your own hand sanitizer. Guests are also required to keep a six-foot distance from anyone that does not belong to their own household. Groups of larger than five people outside your household are also not permitted.

Texas State Parks will continue to operate at a limited capacity until further notice. Other operational changes still in effect include the suspension of all transactions at parks, equipment rentals and in-person interpretive programs. All group-use facilities, visitor and nature centers, headquarters and other enclosed spaces where people congregate are also closed.

For the latest information, visit the Texas State Parks Alert Map.

For information on City of Austin parks, click here. For information on Travis County parks, click here.