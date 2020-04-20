HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy has begun.

On Monday, State parks started allowing visitors again, but there were new restrictions.

You have to cover your face, maintain a 6-foot distance from people not in your group, and no gathering of groups larger than five.

"Everyone's doing a pretty good job. Everyone's staying apart and the groups are apart, so everyone's being really good about social distancing," says David Sanchez, who was visiting Sheldon Lake State Park.

Also, state park visitors have to buy a day pass before they get to the park.

There’s still no overnight camping allowed for now. And state historical sites, including the San Jacinto Battleground, remain closed.

Meanwhile, hospitals are getting ready to start performing some non-essential surgeries beginning on Wednesday.

"We will widen the cancer procedures we are doing, widen orthopedic type procedures, and even things like colorectal surgery, or in some cases, even transplants that were put off," says Roberta Schwartz, Executive Vice President of Houston Methodist Hospital.

There are other signs of life during this pandemic, as well. Beginning on Friday, retail businesses considered non-essential can begin offering to-go style service, including delivery or pickup.

Next Monday the governor is scheduled to unveil more plans for re-opening the economy.

