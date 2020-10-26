Texas sees rising number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

Things were getting better in September, now they are not.

HOUSTON — Coronavirus outbreaks throughout Texas have led to a rise in case numbers and hospitalizations the state has not seen since August.

Gov. Greg Abbott requested on Saturday that William Beaumont Army Medical Center at Fort Bliss in El Paso be used to treat non-COVID-19 patients.

The request comes as a coronavirus surge takes hold of the West Texas city’s hospital system.

Nearly 11,000 active cases of coronavirus were reported in El Paso on Saturday.

The Texas Department of Health reported this weekend there are nearly 90,000 cases of active coronavirus throughout the state.

The dramatic rise in cases and hospitalizations may not be seen in the Houston area just yet.

Texans fans showed up to watch the football game at NRG Park on Sunday as voters cast ballots at the park’s polling site.

A new report from the University of Texas predicts a 33% chance that COVID-19 cases with exceed hospital capacity in Galveston within three weeks.

Medical experts say that in order to limit the chance of contracting the virus, or unknowingly spreading it to others, it is not enough to simply wear a face covering.

The type of mask matters, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Sunday morning on CBS News’ Face the Nation.