Texas poison officials again warn people not to drink bleach

Do not ingest bleach.

Updated at 1:54 p.m. with some additional data from Parkland.

While it may seem rather obvious, officials with the North Texas Poison Center at Parkland Hospital feel they need to again warn people in the area not to drink bleach.

Despite misinformation spread online claiming the contrary, ingesting bleach does not treat nor prevent COVID-19.

Using the chemical disinfectant for its intended purpose of cleaning surfaces can, however, help control the spread of the virus.

The warning from poison officials comes after there have been 46 reported cases of bleach ingestion in the North Texas region since Aug. 1. That's nearly two cases every day so far this month.

"Ingesting bleach or other cleaning products is downright dangerous and can lead to serious injury, including burns," a spokesperson said.

The Texas Poison Center Network has reported a nearly 58% increase in the number of calls related to bleach products and a 63% increase in cases involving other household cleaners in March through June compared to the same period in 2019.