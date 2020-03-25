SAN ANTONIO — Texas MedClinic says they are prepared to be a resource in offering coronavirus testing and screening.

The San Antonio-based clinic announced Tuesday they are providing COVID-19 testing at their clinics in San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, and Spring Branch.

Texas MedClinic said they will following CDC protocol and only test patients who have flu-like symptoms, have lower respiratory illness, and who have underlying medical conditions. Additionally, those who have been in contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient can be tested.

Testing costs are covered by most insurance plans; private pay patients will be charged $115 for the test. Results are typically returned within two days.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 69 cases of coronavirus had been reported in Bexar County; two San Antonio residents have died as a result of the disease. So far, Metro Health Labs have conducted 467 COVID-19 tests. The city does not track private testing numbers.

Texas MedClinic said they will provide test results to local and state authorities. The company said in the last two weeks, they have tested 171 possible coronavirus cases.

A self-screening service is available on Metro Health's website for residents concerned they may have coronavirus. Texas MedClinic recommended taking the self-screening to see if they meet the criteria to be tested.

