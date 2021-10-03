Texas' mask mandate is expiring. What does that mean for San Antonio residents?

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff signed an updated order for businesses.

SAN ANTONIO — With Governor Greg Abbott's state's mask mandate going away Wednesday, local leaders fear there could be confrontations from customers refusing to comply with San Antonio businesses still requiring them.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff signed an updated order for businesses. The order makes it clear that all businesses must continue to implement and post a health and safety policy.

Local leaders cannot tell a business they must require masks, but signs must be posted.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said if a person is refusing to comply with wearing a mask, police and sheriff deputies will be ready to kick them out.

"If the customer is belligerent, combative we are asking the business owner not to take the matter into their own hands," he said. Ideally what the police may do is give the person an opportunity to leave on his own if he is not going to wear a mask. If he refuses to do that then the officer can physically remove him or arrest him."

On Wednesday, Governor Abbott is ending the mask mandate and letting businesses reopen at 100 percent capacity. Nirenberg and Wolff signed new emergency orders that conform to the governor's order.

However, our local leaders did not challenge the governor like Austin did. Austin city leaders said they will continue to require masks in their community.

"If we didn't have a lot of businesses stepping up and doing the right thing, maybe there would be a difference in opinion and we ought to fight with the governor," Wolff said. "Which I don't think will benefit anybody."