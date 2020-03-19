SEGUIN, Texas — Texas Luther University's nursing program is working with a San Antonio-area hospital to schedule coronavirus testing for several nursing students that were exposed to a hospital intern who tested positive for coronavirus, according to a press release from the school.

The TLU nursing students were exposed to the intern, who has since tested positive for coronavirus, during their regular clinicals at the unnamed San Antonio hospital.

The students are reportedly asymptomatic and have had minimal interaction with other students and staff. Additionally, they will self-quarantine at home.

