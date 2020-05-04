BEAUMONT, Texas — As Southeast Texas tighten restrictions on day-to-day life, technology is outing those who disobey stay-at-home orders.

A data-science company called Unacast has developed a Social Distancing Scoreboard.

Using anonymous cell phone data, Unacast tracks mobility nationwide, comparing the amount of movement before the pandemic and movement now.

Using evidence of how much our daily habits have changed, it can rank communities based on how well it is following guidelines.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Texas earns a D-minus grade. In fact, no county in Texas received higher than a C grade.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Counties in Southeast Texas scored no higher than a D. Chambers and Liberty County received a F from Unacast.

Jefferson County earned a D. Orange, Hardin and Jasper County all received a D-minus. Newton and Tyler Co. also received a D.

“Our goal in developing this and our COVID-19 Toolkit is to empower organizations to unearth reliable and valuable information to guide critical decision making and planning in relation to COVID-19 containment,” said Thomas Walle, CEO and Co-founder at Unacast. “We are updating the Scorecard and enhancing this COVID-19 Toolkit to provide the most timely and accurate information possible, with the hope of ultimately saving lives.”

There are similar tools popping up online — like Google's Community Mobility Report — which tracks visits to parks and grocery stores.

It also shows that in Texas — visits to businesses for retail and recreation have only fallen 45 percent since before the pandemic.



And visits to the grocery store have only fallen by 16 percent.