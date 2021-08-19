Gov. Abbott says Regeneron antibody treatment he received is available to all Texans who get doctor's referral

Abbott also announced the state will add more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers over the next week.

Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The governor's office issued the following statement on Thursday, saying the antibody treatment is widely available.

“Governor Abbott’s doctor prescribed Regeneron's monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, which is available at no cost to all Texans who get a doctor’s referral. It is recommended that Texans testing positive for COVID-19 seek this antibody therapeutic drug because of its effectiveness to help keep people out of hospitals. Today, the Governor announced the continued expansion of COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Centers across Texas. That is in addition to more than 140 providers that are providing antibody treatment at hospitals and clinics across the state.”

Abbott also announced the state will add more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers over the next week.

Infusion centers are already open in Austin, Corpus Christi, Conroe, Harlingen, and Lubbock, according to Abbott's office.

It's also available at some hospitals, including Houston Methodist.

The state will deploy 2,700 additional medical personnel this week to help in hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, according to Abbott.

"Front-line health care workers across our state are working tirelessly to keep Texans healthy and safe," Abbott said in a statement. "The substantial increase of infusion centers will reduce hospitalizations, and the added medical personnel will help treat COVID-19 patients already in hospitals."

He again urged Texans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit covidvaccine.texas.gov.