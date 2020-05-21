Texas driver's licence offices to begin phased reopening

Services will be limited and residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Public Safety will begin to reopen driver license offices region by region starting next week, according to the governor's office.

The four-phase openings will begin Tuesday and services will be limited.

Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit or ID card, as well those who are in need of a driving test will be serviced.

DPS will launch a statewide driver license appointment system Friday that allows customers to book appointments up to six months in advance. It's accessible here.

DPS offices in northwest and west Texas will begin accepting appointments on May 22 at 1 p.m.; offices in south and central Texas on May 26 at 1 p.m.; and offices in north and southeast Texas May 29 at 1 p.m.

During the final phase, for which details have not been announced, customers will be allowed to schedule an appointment for all DL office transactions anywhere in the state. It's expected to begin midsummer.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Texans will have up to 60 days after the offices reopen to renew their driver's licenses. This waiver only applies to driver's whose licenses expired on or before March 13, 2020.