Texas announces sites of vaccination hubs | Here's a breakdown of next vaccine shipment by county

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas health officials have released a list of COVID-19 "vaccination hubs" that will receive the State's next shipment of vaccines.

The State listed 28 hubs, which will get a total of 158,825 doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Another 38,300 doses will go to other providers across Texas, DSHS said in a press release.

The "vaccination hubs" are meant to streamline large-scale vaccination as Texas continues to prioritize vaccinating people who are health care workers, those 65 and older and people with certain underlying medical conditions.

Here is a look at where the vaccines are going:

Bexar County

Bell County Public Health District: 3,900 doses

San Antonio Metro Health District: 9,000 doses

University Health System: 10,725 doses

County total: 23,625 doses

Brazos County

St. Joseph College Station Hospital: 1,200 doses

County total: 1,200 doses

Cameron County

Cameron County Public Health: 6,000 doses

County total: 6,000 doses

Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services: 6,000 doses

Parkland Hospital: 6,825 doses

UT Southwestern Medical Center: 10,000 doses

County total: 22,825 doses

Denton County

Denton County Public Health: 3,500 doses

County total: 3,500 doses

El Paso County

El Paso Fire Department: 5,000 doses

University Medical Center of El Paso: 5,000 doses

County total: 10,000 doses

Harris County

Harris County Public Health: 8,000 doses

Houston Health Department: 8,000 doses

Houston Methodist Hospital: 10,725 doses

County total: 26,725 doses

Hidalgo County

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance: 6,500 doses

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services: 5,000 doses

County total: 11,500 doses

Lubbock County

City of Lubbock Health Department: 5,000 doses

County total: 5,000 doses

Maverick County

Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center: 1,200 doses

County total: 1,200 doses

McLennan County

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District: 1,500 doses

Ascension Providence Hospital: 1,500 doses

County total: 3,000 doses

Nueces County

Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District: 4,000 doses

County total: 4,000 doses

Potter County

Amarillo Public Health Department: 5,000 doses

County total: 5,000 doses

Smith County

Northeast Texas Public Health District: 1,500 doses

UT Health Science Center Tyler: 1,500 doses

County total: 3,000 doses

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health: 9,000 doses

County total: 9,000 doses

Travis County

Austin Public Health: 12,000 doses

County total: 12,000 doses

Webb County

City of Laredo Health Departmen: 1,200 doses

County total: 1,200 doses

Looking closer at Austin's vaccine distribution

On Monday, Jan. 11, APH said it would begin to give its allocation to Phase 1A and anticipate vaccinating Phase 1B through "a public registration system which will accept registrations in the coming days."

APH sent KVUE the following statement:

Once Austin Public Health receives this week's allocation from the state, we will begin vaccinating people who meet the state’s criteria for Phase 1A . This includes nursing home residents and staff in the area who are not a part of the federal pharmacy partnership. As we move through the week, we anticipate vaccinating people who meet the criteria for Phase 1B through a public registration system. We will alert the public when the system is accepting registrations in the coming days. To protect patient privacy and to manage demand at the moment, vaccine clinic locations will only be available to those with scheduled appointments.

APH has worked closely with community partners, healthcare professionals, and individuals from high-risk communities to develop the vaccination plan. We heard from the community that multiple locations, each of which were close to public transit and in areas hardest-hit by COVID-19, were important to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine. APH has determined that pre-registration and scheduled appointments allow for a more equitable distribution of vaccine.

At this time, the amount of vaccine is still incredibly limited, and not every individual who is part of Phase 1B will be able to be vaccinated with this allocation of 12,000 vaccines. We are working with the Texas DSHS to receive additional doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks to continue to vaccinate those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

As a reminder, APH is a safety net provider and will be focusing its efforts on vaccinating people without private insurance. If you have insurance, please call your healthcare provider to inquire about their process for distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

More information can be found on the APH website.