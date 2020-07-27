Why Texas COVID-19 death numbers jumped on July 27

The state's health department changed the way it reports coronavirus death totals.

HOUSTON — On Monday, July 27, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced that moving forward, it was changing the way it reports deaths related to COVID-19.

Editor's note: The video above is from a report on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

The change resulted in a jump of nearly 700 deaths before Monday's numbers were reported. In Texas, there have been 5,713 reported deaths due to COVID-19, including 44 newly reported deaths on Monday. On Sunday, the last day the old method was being used to report the numbers, the state reported 5,038 deaths related to the virus.

Previously, DSHS reported deaths after they were reported publicly by local and regional health departments. The old method caused a delay in reporting as well as confusion over when deaths actually happened.

Moving forward, DSHS will identify coronavirus deaths through the cause of death listed on death certificates. Using death certificates will ensure consistent reporting across the state. It will also provide the public with more accurate information about when the deaths actually happened. Death certificates have to be filed within 10 days.