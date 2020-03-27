COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M has announced the Texas A&M University Disaster Relief Fund will aid Aggie students affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally created to assist Aggies following the destruction of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, donations to the fund will now support Texas A&M students in small-but-essential, one-time immediate needs in the wake of COVID-19.

"Aggie students have had to make tremendous adjustments in a short time-frame as everything from education and research to essential university business operations has been uprooted and altered," said an announcement from the University. "These transitions have resulted in personal hardships for some."

Texas A&M is asking for donations to support the relief fund and students.

"Your gift to the fund will support those suffering from financial hardship as a result of circumstances surrounding COVID-19, such as those Aggies who are struggling to find alternative housing or face unexpected moving expenses, or those facing food insecurity or lost wages. Contributions will be processed quickly to get funds into the hands of the university leadership with the responsibility of assessing needs and providing direct help."

The university also emphasized that students seeking emergency aid as a result of circumstances surrounding COVID-19 should visit: http://financialaid.tamu.edu/Emergency-Aid.

