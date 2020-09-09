Texas A&M identifies third COVID-19 cluster among students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University is reporting another COVID-19 cluster among its students.
The university identified the Corps of Cadets' Squadron 17 as a confirmed cluster on Sept. 2. It is not clear how many have tested positive or are isolating.
Challenger 17 is an all-male Air Force unit that is housed in Leonard Hall (Dorm 7) on campus. It is unconfirmed how many cadets were living in the dorm at the time.
This is the third cluster Texas A&M has identified. In August, Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma had been identified as clusters of COVID-19 cases.
If students living on campus test positive, they are either moved to quarantine from shared housing, quarantine in their housing if they have a single dorm or they have the option to go back home to their families.
The school has 248 isolation beds on or near campus for students to use if they need to quarantine or isolate.
Texas A&M University has confirmed 956 students, faculty and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school's dashboard.