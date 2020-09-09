Texas A&M identifies third COVID-19 cluster among students

Texas A&M identified the Corps of Cadets' Squadron 17 as cluster of COVID-19 cases.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University is reporting another COVID-19 cluster among its students.

The university identified the Corps of Cadets' Squadron 17 as a confirmed cluster on Sept. 2. It is not clear how many have tested positive or are isolating.

Challenger 17 is an all-male Air Force unit that is housed in Leonard Hall (Dorm 7) on campus. It is unconfirmed how many cadets were living in the dorm at the time.

This is the third cluster Texas A&M has identified. In August, Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma had been identified as clusters of COVID-19 cases.

Texas A&M University COVID-19 Reporting Data - Texas A&M University, College Station, TX Texas A&M University understands the importance of COVID-19 testing and the critical nature of sharing the data with the Aggieland community. The COVID-19 cases and testing reported on the Bryan-College Station campus will be posted here each week, though the data is monitored daily by our health experts and administration.

If students living on campus test positive, they are either moved to quarantine from shared housing, quarantine in their housing if they have a single dorm or they have the option to go back home to their families.

The school has 248 isolation beds on or near campus for students to use if they need to quarantine or isolate.