SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County officials can't require people to wear masks or stay at home, according to a letter sent Tuesday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The letter says local orders cannot conflict with Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar letters were sent to officials in Dallas and Travis counties.

There are five areas in which the county's order conflicts with Abbott's order, according to the letter.

Those are:

limitations to church services

limits on reopened businesses

ordering people to wear masks

requiring residents to shelter-in-place

criminal penalty for violations

Though the governor has repeatedly encouraged people to wear masks, his executive order does not require people to do so when they go out. During a news conference announcing steps for Texas businesses to reopen, he said local governments can't penalize people for not wearing masks.

He also said the Bexar County order cannot require businesses to provide masks to employees.

"Instead, the governor's order recognizes that Texans will act responsibly and make smart decisions to protect themselves and their families," the letter from Paxton says. "In contrast, your order purports to strip Texans of their agency."

The letter also states that local governments can't restrict essential or reopened businesses more strictly than the governor's order does. And, the letter from Paxton says Bexar County cannot limit the number of people at worship services.

When it comes to enforcement, Paxton said that confinement is no longer permitted as a punishment for violating the order. He also said that the maximum civil penalty for violating a local emergency order is $1,000, so the city's fine of $2,000 is unenforceable.

The letter requested that Judge Wolff and Mayor Nirenberg make changes in these areas.

"We trust you will act quickly to correct these mistakes to avoid further confusion and litigation challenging these unconstitutional and unlawful restrictions," the letter said.

