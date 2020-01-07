SA tech company launches COVID-19 testing app

The app will get you in touch with a doctor to screen you and tell you, up-front, if you're covered or not.

SAN ANTONIO — You've seen the videos -- long lines of cars filled with people all waiting to be tested. As concerns continue to rise, so does the demand for answers.

Tim Kaufeldt knows that fear all too well. He just lost a close family friend to coronavirus but is hoping his latest initiative can help.

"As you know there's a lot of anxiety, fear right now," he told KENS 5 via FaceTime on Wednesday.

"So what we decided to do in order to help the community is to set up our own testing center -- our own testing site."

Nestled right in the Medical Center is a coronavirus testing site Tim's company, Laso Health, has set up. It's open to the public.

But you can only access it through their new app. Laso Health, which can be found at your phone's app store, allows you to look at your testing options with or without symptoms or exposure.

The app will then get you in touch with a doctor to screen you and tell you up-front if you're covered or not.

"Under the CARES Act in 2020, if you have insurance -- or even if you're unfunded and you have symptoms, or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 -- with a doctors order, your test and your telehealth visit will be covered by the CARES Act," Kaufeldt said.

"But we also wanted to have the option for those that have the means to do so and simply want to book a test directly, they are able to do that as well through the app."

Giving options for those that may feel like they're out of them.