TCU professor dies due to COVID-19 complications, officials say

During his career, he received numerous accolades for his work with students and was known as a beloved professor, a memorial page said.

Robert Rhodes was a "professor’s professor" known for deeply engaging his students during the course of his more than 30 years teaching at Texas Christian University.

He had been an attorney, a remembrance page on the school's website said, and taught law as a professor of professional practice in management and leadership at the university's Neeley School of Business.

He died Friday due to complications from COVID-19, school officials said.

During his career, he received numerous accolades for his work with students, a statement from Chancellor Victor J. Boschini Jr. said.

"We are devastated to lose a member of our Texas Christian University family. Dr. Rhodes had a heart for students, as evidenced by the numerous teaching nominations and awards he received. His academic contributions and impact on students, colleagues and TCU will never be forgotten. Indeed, Dr. Rhodes’ work will continue to reverberate around the world as his students apply the wisdom learned from his more than 30 years of teaching. We are keeping Dr. Rhodes’ family and friends in our thoughts during this time."

TCU officials said the Neeley School of Business would provide details for "memorial opportunities to honor Rhodes’ life and legacy."