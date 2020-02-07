‘I remain positive’: Yellow Cab president addresses COVID-19 impact on his business

John Bouloubasis said there's no playbook to keep San Antonio’s largest taxi company on the road. But he hopes safety measures and service improvements will help.

SAN ANTONIO — Challenging. 2020 is the most formidable year Yellow Cab President and CEO John Bouloubasis has ever seen.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my 30 years of business,” Bouloubasis said.

He got into the industry 10 years ago, endured a recession in 2007, and taken a surge in rideshare companies. No force occupies more opposition than the Coronavirus.

“We had to do drastic reductions in our staff. We had a lot of the drivers decided to park their cars,” He said. “They didn’t want to drive.”

Bouloubasis overseas operations for Yellow Cab in San Antonio, Houston, Pasadena, Galveston, Austin, Round Rock, and the Rio Grande Valley. He said all of the areas have seen a 50-55 percent drop in customers. Austin, he said, was the hardest hit.

In San Antonio, Bouloubasis pre-Coronavirus statistics for Yellow Cab show 450 taxis on the street making 5,000 trips daily. Now, he’s down to 180 cars making 2,000 trips a day.

The taxi executive said, usually low-hanging fruit like airport pickups and hailing cabs from bars and hotels is not bearing the abundant profit it once did.

“It’s virtually hardly any trips at the airport,” He said. “And cab drivers are sitting for days out there---if they choose---to get a trip.”

Medical and military contracts are contributing to the company’s survival.

Meantime, Bouloubasis is stressing a company-wide safety and education effort to treat and clean all Yellow Cab vehicles to minimize the risk of the Coronavirus. He said drivers are given protective wear. And, his company installed plexiglass to separate customers and drivers.

They continue to fight off the growing threat of rideshare drivers dominating the market. Bouloubasis said Yellow Cab continues to shape its business model to attract customers.

The return of tourism dollars and customers who used his drivers in the route of their lives is the bounce back they need. But he said this is not the beginning of the end.