T Bar M Sports Camp closes after three staff members test positive for coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO — T Bar M Sports Camp announced Sunday it will close after three staff members tested positive for coronavirus, according to the camp's website.

The first positive case was reported Saturday afternoon, the website said. The camp has followed state guidelines of the reopening of the Texas economy and all protocols.

The camp said no campers have reported symptoms or a notice of coronavirus test results.

The camp's website says it plans to reopen at the start of the following session, July 5 after deep-cleaning all Sports Camp cabins, common spaces and activities.

The camp says it affects the Sports Camp only. The Camp Travis and New Braunfels Day Camps are still open for Session 5.