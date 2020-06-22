Study shows more Americans are drinking to cope with COVID-19 stress

LOS ANGELES — As the coronavirus pandemic continues on, individuals in the U.S. are reporting drinking more frequently to deal with stress and anxiety.
According to a national survey from Kelton Global and Medical Technology and WEconnect, "thirty-three percent of adults who drink are consuming more than they did before the coronavirus outbreak — and approximately 50% of them say it's to cope with stress and anxiety."
Of Americans who make less than $50,000 a year, 57% say they have been drinking more during the pandemic, and 50% of people within the 25-54 age group say they have also increased their drinking habits.
“Our data show that more Americans are increasing the amount they drink during COVID-19, rather than cutting back,” said Kelton’s Chief Insights Officer, Dr. Martin Eichholz. “Given how many are doing so to manage the anxiety they’re experiencing as a result of the pandemic, it’s a deeply troubling finding.”
The survey also found that those who live in a small town are more likely to report increased drinking habits (54%) as opposed to individuals living in a suburban or large city environment (49%).
“The pandemic has created an environment putting more people at risk,” said WEconnect Health cofounder and CEO Daniela Tudor, who is in substance use disorder recovery herself. “Now more than ever, the United States must urgently find evidence-based and creative approaches to meet this need amid COVID-19. This could exacerbate substance use disorders for years to come.”