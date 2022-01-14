Supreme Court blocks Biden Administration from requiring employees of large companies to get vaccinated

The Texas Restaurant Association says this is an immediate relief. Here's why.

TEXAS, USA — The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden Administration from requiring employees of large companies to get vaccinated.

Employees will also not have to get tested weekly, nor wear a mask on the job. The court’s conservative majority says the Biden Administration overstepped its authority trying to impose the vaccine or test rule for businesses with more than 100 employees.

This ruling affects about 80 million Americans

The Texas Restaurant Association says this is an immediate relief as restaurants are having to deal with worker, supply chain and testing shortages.

In a statement, the Texas Restaurant Association said, "I know this is a big relief to many of you, not because we aren’t taking safety seriously, but because the mandate is confusing and unworkable.”

Anna Scheller, CEO of Capri Temporary Housing said she wanted to give her employees a choice when it came to the vaccine, but, it was also a business decision.

"As a business owner, I looked at the fact that I needed skilled labor, and other organizations need skilled labor. And to divide the skilled labor based on whether they get the vaccine or not seems to work contrary against to what we're trying to accomplish as business owners, which is to serve the public," she said.

The U.S. Secretary of Labor called the court's decision a disappointment, saying it was a major setback in the health and safety of workers across the country.

The court is allowing the vaccine mandate to continue for most health care workers in then U.S.