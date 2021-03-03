x
Still need a mask? These businesses will require customers to wear mask despite reversal of state order

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and allowing all Texas businesses to reopen at full capacity.

The restrictions will officially be lifted next Wednesday, March 10.

We asked KENS 5 viewers if they had a business or restaurant or knew of any that will still require masks despite the governor rescinding the mask order. Here is a list of businesses that have either reached out to say they are requiring mask or that we have heard from KENS 5 viewers. As more business announce their mask policies, we will update this article. If you know about additional businesses requiring masks, please email to news@kens5.com.

Restaurants:

Barbaro

Bakery Lorraine

Hot Joy

Paciugo

Curry Boys BBQ

Clementine

Best Quality Daughter

Tenko Ramen

Kuriya Japanese Kitchen

Museums and attractions:

DoSeum

San Antonio Zoo 

San Antonio Museum of Art

Theaters, stadiums, and movies:

Alamo Drafthouse

Woodlawn Theater

San Antonio Symphony

AT&T Center

Salons:

Nails by Valerie

Other business:

San Antonio Food Bank

Northside Auto Group

Plant Shoppe

