Still need a mask? These businesses will require customers to wear mask despite reversal of state order

SAN ANTONIO — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and allowing all Texas businesses to reopen at full capacity.
The restrictions will officially be lifted next Wednesday, March 10.
We asked KENS 5 viewers if they had a business or restaurant or knew of any that will still require masks despite the governor rescinding the mask order. Here is a list of businesses that have either reached out to say they are requiring mask or that we have heard from KENS 5 viewers. As more business announce their mask policies, we will update this article. If you know about additional businesses requiring masks, please email to news@kens5.com.
Restaurants:
Barbaro
Bakery Lorraine
Hot Joy
Paciugo
Curry Boys BBQ
Clementine
Best Quality Daughter
Tenko Ramen
Kuriya Japanese Kitchen
Museums and attractions:
DoSeum
San Antonio Zoo
San Antonio Museum of Art
Theaters, stadiums, and movies:
Alamo Drafthouse
Woodlawn Theater
San Antonio Symphony
AT&T Center
Salons:
Nails by Valerie
Other business:
San Antonio Food Bank
Northside Auto Group
Plant Shoppe