Gov. Abbott: Starting Friday, Texas bars can open at 25% capacity, restaurants up to 50%

Summer camps will also be allowed open this summer; youth sports leagues can begin practicing May 31

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday saw new information released on Phase 2 of Texas' recovery plan.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the new guidelines at a press conference Monday.

Phase 2 includes opening dates and health and safety guidelines and checklists for everything from bars and breweries to day cares, summer camps and even aquariums.

Texas bars and restaurants can reopen Friday

After being effectively shuttered for months, and putting thousands of bartenders and servers out of work, bars in Texas will be allowed to reopen Friday, Abbott said.

Under new guidelines, bars will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity under very strict guidelines, he said. Breweries, wineries and wine tasting rooms are also included under these new guidelines.

Likewise restaurants, which had already been allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity will be allowed to increase to 50 percent capacity starting Friday.

Abbott also issued minimum standard health protocols that bars must follow to keep patrons safe. You can see that checklist HERE.

Other things opening Friday

Abbott announced the following businesses and entertainment venues can reopen Friday:

Aquariums

Bowling alleys

Bingo halls

Natural caverns

Rodeos/Equestrian events

Skating rinks

Zoos

Childcare services in Texas

Abbott said childcare services, such as day cares and businesses and programs such as the YMCA and Boys and Girls clubs can reopen immediately.

Summer camps and youth sports leagues in Texas

Abbott also said summer camps, including vacation bible schools, will be allowed to open May 31.

All staff and volunteers must be trained on the appropriate cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.

Employees and volunteers with underlying health issues should have limited participation or not be allowed to attend the camp. If possible, the state recommends staff wear face coverings at all times. The same goes for campers.

He said little leagues can start practicing May 31, as well. Parents will be allowed to spectate while maintaining safe social distancing.

Professional sports in Texas

In his press conference, the governor said professional sports, including basketball, baseball, car racing, football, golf, softball and tennis leagues can apply to the state health department for approval to hold events in Texas. Those events would take place on or after May 31.

Fans won’t be able to cheer on their favorite teams just yet, though. Spectators won’t be allowed.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates and watch the afternoon and evening news for the latest.