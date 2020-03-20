TYLER, Texas — Just four days after announcing curbside only service, Stanely's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q will temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners, Nick and Jen Pencis, appeared in a video posted to Facebook announcing the closure. In the video, the owners said they began the process of social distancing with canceling live music and later dining room service.

RELATED: Stanley's Bar-B-Q closing dining room, will offer curbside service amid coronavirus outbreak

Jen Pencis appeared emotional saying how hard it was to scale down their operation and let go of longtime employees.

"We had to let go of a lot of people. A lot people who had been with us for a long time," Jen said. "It was a really hard, super-painful decision to make in a really uncertain time. It's really not the kind of leaders we like to be."

However, in an effort to lead social distancing by example, they decided to close the business temporarily until April.

"As of last night, we took our skeleton crew, and how hard that taxed them because you guys kept showing up, which is so amazing," Jen Pencis said, "what we really decided was the next two weeks, we all need to experience absolute social distancing."

RELATED: Tyler, Longview rodeos postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: LIST: UIL says all activities are suspended until at least May 4

RELATED: LIST: East Texas school districts cancel classes, extend Spring Break due to coronavirus concerns

Pencis says she hopes everyone, staff and customers, will take social distancing to heart to protect each other.

"We're very peaceful about it. We know it's the right decision when you feel at ease," Jen Pencis said. "This is thing that makes us feel at ease."

You can watch the whole video below.