SAN ANTONIO — An employee with St. Luke's Catholic Church has passed away from coronavirus, according to church officials.

In a post on the church's official Facebook page, church officials explained that the employee was the same person the church had informed the community of last Friday. "After we informed the St. Luke Community last Friday that a church employee had tested positive for COVID-19, we received many responses."

The employee reportedly passed away on Tuesday morning "from her battle with the virus," the post reads.

Archbishop Gustavo responded to the employee's death saying, "I offer my deepest condolences and prayers to the family of the St. Luke’s employee who has passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19. We know that God is always with us, even in these dark times of suffering."

The City of San Antonio has only reported one death from coronavirus as of Tuesday evening. A woman in her 80s was being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center when she passed away on Saturday, March 21.

We have reached out to city officials for comment.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 69 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County; 715 positive tests have been confirmed in the state.

