SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Gonzaga University leaders said a community member was tested for COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, on Saturday after receiving advice from their medical provider

Spokane Regional Health District spokeswoman Kelli Hawkins also confirmed that the Gonzaga community member and the Spokane County resident who is being tested is the same person.

An email from Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh said the test results are not yet complete. He added that the individual has been asked to limit their contact with others until the test results are finalized.

It is unclear from the email if the person is a student or staff member.

Gonzaga has received guidance from the Spokane Regional Health District, McCulloh added.

McCulloh said the Gonzaga Emergency Management Team (EMT) is partnering with public health agencies to develop a plan for mitigation, response and recovery efforts for campus. The EMT is also updating a website with the university’s latest information about prevention as response actions.

“As cases of the COVID-19 continue to be reported, it is clear that incidence is not related to any specific ethnic group, race, or nationality. I ask that you continue to treat all members of our University community with the dignity and grace we embody as a Jesuit, Catholic, humanistic institution,” McCulloh said in the email.

“Our sense is that the impacts from COVID-19 virus are expected to continue for some time. As new or relevant information becomes available, we will share it with you. In the meantime, let us all work together to support and care for each other by helping friends and colleagues who are ill, and practicing preventative measures to reduce the spread of transmissible diseases,” McCulloh added.

Kelli Hawkins, a spokesperson for the Spokane Regional Health District, said the test results are expected on Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning at the latest.

The health district makes the decision to test someone if they are displaying symptoms, and have either traveled to high-risk countries or are directly connected to someone who has already tested positive.

Six people have died, and at least 14 people have presumptively tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, in Washington state.

King County Public Health officials said that number is expected to rise as more people are tested.

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. They include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization.

Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to the DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

A new Washington call center has been set up to answer your questions about COVID-19. If you have questions about how the virus spreads, what is being done in Washington state, and what you can do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

