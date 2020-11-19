Southwest ISD and Curative offer free COVID-19 saliva testing for community members

The non-invasive testing is being offered over the course of several weeks at two high schools.

SAN ANTONIO — Southwest ISD has partnered with Curative to offer free, non-invasive saliva testing for COVID-19 for all community members.

The testing, which is being done through via drive-thru, is going on for several weeks at both Southwest High School and Southwest Legacy High School.

Event organizers said results are sent through text or email. Testing began last week at the parking lot of Southwest High School and will start back up the day after Thanksgiving.

Ahead of that, testing is already underway at Southwest Legacy High School's Titan visitor parking lot, located at 4495 Southwest Verano Parkway, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the following dates:

Now through - Sunday, November 22

Thursday, December 3 - Sunday, December 6

As for Southwest High School, you can get teste there at the Dragon Stadium parking lot, located at 11914 Dragon Lane, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. between these dates:

Friday, November 27 - Sunday, November 29

Thursday, December 10 - Sunday, December 13

KENS 5 reported on Curative in September when the company offered free coronavirus testing to other neighborhoods in San Antonio, on the southside as well as on the westside.

They set up two walk-up sites at the Collins Gardens Library parking lot as well as the Las Palmas Library parking lot.

Curative's walk-up and self-administered oral COVID-tests were also offered along with testing for Influenza A and B.