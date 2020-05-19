Southeast Texas woman starts petition to allow families into nursing homes

Mary Barnette says she hasn't been able to hug her mother in months. She's hoping her petition will help other families, like hers, to raise awareness

This virus is taking an emotional toll on those with loved ones in nursing homes and hospitals.

It's been three months since Mary Barnette has been able to hug her mother. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, she doesn't know when she'll be able to hold her again.

"My biggest fear is that it's gonna be at her funeral," Barnette said.

For weeks, people with loved ones in nursing homes have only been able to see them through windows.

"She's just not the same person anymore, it's very hard to communicate with her through a window because she's hard of hearing," Barnette said.

As the state begins to reopen with new guidelines, she says nursing homes should be included.

"Under any other circumstance, I would not be COVID-19 tested, but if it meant be able to be with my mother, I would do it in a heartbeat. I'll take my temperature daily. I'll do whatever it takes at this point to be able to hold my mother," Barnette said.

Her advocacy for seniors put this issue on state representative James White's radar.

"Our seniors not having that engagement and contact with their family, they're deteriorating emotionally and psychologically, so that's important too, as well as well as making sure that we don't allow COVID19 to attack their facilities," White said.

He says testing is the first step to reuniting nursing home residents with their families.

"They may be in a nursing facility, but they are not in prison, these are free individuals, these are law abiding individuals, their families are law abiding Texans. They have a natural right as family members to enjoy engagement, so we're hoping to get this going very soon," White said.

For now, Barnette hopes to raise as much awareness as she can through a petition.

"We just have to keep trudging through, reaching out to anyone that you can, and fight with everything you have. These are our family members and we love them very very much," Barnette said.