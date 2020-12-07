Some North Texas water parks are still open this summer, despite the rising cases of COVID-19

As temperatures get hotter and hotter, it seems options for beating the heat are becoming fewer and fewer.

ARLINGTON, Texas — This story may be continuously updated as more closures or opening are announced.

COVID-19 pool and water park closures mean a bummer of a summer for families looking to beat the Texas heat.

Here’s a list of places that are open and those that are closed for the summer.

What’s open

Hurricane Harbor

One of the largest and most popular water parks, Hurricane Harbor, is open but reservations are required. Click here for more information.

Epic Waters

This indoor water park in Grand Prairie is open seven days a week. Click here to see COVID-19 regulations.

Great Wolf Lounge

This indoor water park Grapevine is open for the summer season. Click here for dates, times and availability.

Hawaiian Falls

Hawaiian Falls locations in Roanoke, Mansfield, The Colony and Garland are open.

City of Arlington facilities

Click here for information on city of Arlington aquatic centers open this summer.

What’s closed

NRH20

The popular water park operated by the City of North Richland Hills is closed for the 2020 summer season.

City of Dallas facilities

On July 9, the City of Dallas announced all aquatic facilities would remain closed for the summer, citing record high COVID-19 daily numbers.

City of Fort Worth facilities

The City of Fort Worth announced July 10, its swimming pools will not open this summer.

City of Denton facilities

All City of Denton pools are closed, including Water Works Park, Denton Natatorium and Civic Center Pool.

City of Irving facilities

All aquatic centers operated by the city of Irving are closed for the summer.