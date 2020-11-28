Small Businesses need support this year more than ever

The Better Business Bureau San Antonio said many small businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, even forcing some to shut down.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s "Small Business Saturday," which is a push to shop local this holiday season.

Jason Meza with the Better Business Bureau San Antonio said so many small businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, even forcing many to close.

“I see more than a 100,000 small businesses have already closed this year, with about one in five owners saying they're really struggling,” said Meza. “They might shut down within the next few months if the current economy keeps going or persists.”

Meza said supporting small businesses is more important now than ever.

“It's really important, especially today in today's economy with COVID-19. The stakes are very high for the struggling small business owner,” said Meza.

Despite the pandemic looming over this holiday shopping season, Meza said there are still ways you can support local small businesses safely.

Meza said if you’re not comfortable shopping in-person, order online or use curbside pick-up to avoid large crowds.

“You don't have to visit a retailer physically. You can buy gift cards online. They appreciate the likelihood of a return purchase at some point in the future,” said Meza.

Another way to shop local is to connect with businesses online, like signing up for email alerts.

“Really show the business some online love,” said Meza. “We're talking 'like' their social media pages, post positive reviews. They love positive reviews. The best referral is still word of mouth.”

You can also find a national or international product you love that’s sold locally.

“I found a local coffee shop, which is just as great, if not better, offering the same products. Little things like that go a long way,” said Meza.