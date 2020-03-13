SAN ANTONIO — Six Flags announced a temporary closure due to coronavirus concerns.

The park will remain closed until the end of March, effective Saturday, March 14.

This comes after the city announced the first case of coronavirus outside the JBSA-Lackland federal quarantine Friday morning.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a declaration of Public Health Emergency, which limits gatherings of more than 500 people for at least one week. Fiesta 2020 has also been postponed until November.

