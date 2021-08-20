COVID vaccine and a free Fiesta Texas ticket | Here's when you can visit this pop-up clinic

Eligible guests 12 years and older who receive the vaccine will also receive one free admission ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas valid any operating day through December 31. Admission tickets do not need to be used on the same day.



Vaccinations will be available in the Six Flags Fiesta Texas parking lot near the front gate on the following days:

• Friday, August 20: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Saturday, August 21: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Sunday, August 22: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



A parent or legal guardian must be present for kids ages 12-18. The Texas Military Department will administer vaccinations from all three manufacturers with a limited number of single dose shots available.



Guests can complete the first of two required shots or receive the second dose if needed. A CDC vaccination card is required with first dose information.