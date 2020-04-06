Six Flags announces reopening date after being closed due to coronavirus pandemic

The theme park has also outlined all the changes it's making to implement the Governor's guidelines for reopening.

SAN ANTONIO — Six Flags Fiesta Texas says it will reopen on June 19.

In a news release sent to KENS 5, the theme park chain said the reopening process will happen in phases and in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott’s reopening guidelines for amusement parks:

“The park will operate at reduced attendance levels and in preview mode June 19-21. During this preview phase, the park will only be open to members and season pass holders, with White Water Bay waterpark also available beginning June 20.”

By June 22, both the main park and water park portions of Six Flags will be open to all guests.

“We are excited to once again open our gates and welcome guests, valued Members and loyal season pass holders back to the park,” Six Flags Fiesta Texas Park President Jeffrey Siebert said. “The extensive new safety measures we are implementing allow us to return to the business of providing thrilling family memories in a safe and fun environment. We have been working diligently with state and local health officials to develop extensive sanitization, protocols, expanded social distancing measures, and new touchless technologies that will make a safer park experience for everyone.”

Some of those new safety measures and hygiene protocols, include using advanced technology systems to check temperatures of people as they try to enter.

The park will also conduct “touchless bag checks” as people enter. Mobile food ordering is another safety step they plan to use as well.

The park will also use an online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day and to stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure.





Here’s a list provided by Six Flags of specific changes:

Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members

Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry;

Individuals will be required to acknowledge and abide by the company’s health policies, which prohibit park entry if guests have recently been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;

Following CDC guidelines, all guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day;

Masks will be available at the front gate for any guest without one; and

Masks will not be required on waterslides, water attractions or in pools.

Strictly Enforced Social Distancing:

Easy to identify distance markers will be added in all park entry, ride, restroom, retail locations, and dining queue lines;

A limited number of complimentary lifejackets will be available upon request; however, families are encouraged to provide their own coast-guard approved lifejackets for children under 42 inches, or those who are not strong swimmers. All White Water Bay lifejackets will be sanitized after every guest use;

Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties;

Guests will be allowed to ride on a tube with family/group members, but will not be allowed to share a tube with those not in their immediate party;

Guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions;

Six-foot viewing areas will be marked for guests to observe game play, and arcade games will be reconfigured or deactivated to comply with social distancing requirements;

Advanced security screenings will enable touchless bag checks;

Capacity at indoor venues and on some attractions, including the Wave Pool and Lazy River, will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements; and

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet.

Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols:

Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place;

Rides, restraints, and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day;

Team members will frequently sanitize and disinfect high-touch points, including the following:

Public Seating

Tabletops

Counters

Doors

Trash cans

Deck Chairs

Life Jackets

Tubes and Rafts

Restroom staff will be stationed to disinfect each stall, sink, and shower area on a frequent basis;

Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks; and

All team member work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected.

Sanitized Food Preparation and Service:

Modified menus and implementation of mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transactions;

Self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food;

Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required; and

Beverages will be served by attendants; any drink bottle refills will be served in a paper cup each time guests refill.

Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies:

All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include the following items: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves;

Low pressure backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting large areas;

Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available;

Microfiber cloths will be used to sanitize surfaces; and

Queue line supplies, fencing, and tents will be in place to promote safe social distancing.

Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication:

Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training;

Safety messaging and reminders will be displayed on Six Flags’ website, and in newsletters;

Distance markers and physical distance indicators will be in place; and

Informational safety signage will be posted throughout the park.

Park Reservations System to Manage Attendance:

Six Flags will establish attendance caps that will be well below the park’s theoretical capacity in order to allow for proper social distancing. All Members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Guests who need single day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process. The process will take 5-7 minutes, and guests will complete the following steps:

Enter their online order number, ticket number or Membership/Season Pass number;

Select the day and the approximate time they want to visit;

Acknowledge their understanding of the company’s health policy;

Order pre-paid parking, if they do not already have a parking pass; and

Watch a brief video describing new social distancing and sanitization procedures.

Guests may make reservations beginning June 4, and will be contacted electronically (either by email, text or both) the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their intent to visit. All Members and Season Pass Holders will receive booking priority over single-day and group ticket buyers.

The Six Flags brand is synonymous with family fun and thrills for all ages. These significant new changes are designed to improve the overall park experience while keeping guests and employees safe.